AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

