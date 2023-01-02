BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000. American Tower makes up 2.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $211.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.10. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

