SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 898 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

