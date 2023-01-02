NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,986.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,161 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,162,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $291,047,000 after buying an additional 513,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

