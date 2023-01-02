The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $101,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Allstate by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Allstate by 20.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Allstate by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

