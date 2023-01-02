Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $570,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

