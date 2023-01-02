Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

