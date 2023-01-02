Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $186.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.