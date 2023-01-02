Brio Consultants LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1,217.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.21 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92.

