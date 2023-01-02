Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VB opened at $183.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $186.21.

