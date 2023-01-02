iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day moving average is $240.41.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
