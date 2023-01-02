General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 0.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

