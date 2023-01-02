Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

