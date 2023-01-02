Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

