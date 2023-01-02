Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $347.73 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

