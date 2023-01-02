Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $140.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

