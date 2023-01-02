Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956,749 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $65,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

