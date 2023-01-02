Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 100,228 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,228 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $121,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

TMO stock opened at $550.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.