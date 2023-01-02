Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

DHR opened at $265.42 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.