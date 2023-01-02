Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $190.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

