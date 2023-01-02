Field & Main Bank Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.89 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

