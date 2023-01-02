Diversified LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

