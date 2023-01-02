AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,636 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,636 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

