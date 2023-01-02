Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $224,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $334.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.73. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $473.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

