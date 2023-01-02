Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,465 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $164,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.75 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

