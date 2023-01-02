Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 10,931 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $256.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

