SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

