Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $708.63 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $927.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

