Friedenthal Financial Sells 294 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,088,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after buying an additional 384,037 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

