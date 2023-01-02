Friedenthal Financial Has $4.84 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 96,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 53,344 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

