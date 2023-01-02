Clarius Group LLC Sells 5,853 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in Intel by 19.4% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 450,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 34.7% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

