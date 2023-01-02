Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $559.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

