Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $82.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

