First Merchants Corp Acquires 7,386 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,094 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.29 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.