First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB opened at $220.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $223.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.