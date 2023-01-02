Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture stock opened at $266.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $416.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.