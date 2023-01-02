Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $75.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.