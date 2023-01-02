Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $352,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

