Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.