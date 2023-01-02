Field & Main Bank Sells 165 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

