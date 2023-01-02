Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

