Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 75,537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $148,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $99.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

