Raymond James & Associates Buys 197,759 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $177,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

