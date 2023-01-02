Raymond James & Associates Has $160.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 854,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $160,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

