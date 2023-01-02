Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 490 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.21 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92.

