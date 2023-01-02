Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VB opened at $183.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.21.

