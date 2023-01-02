Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $120,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.11 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $323.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average of $230.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

