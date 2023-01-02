Friedenthal Financial Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

