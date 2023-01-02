SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $323.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

