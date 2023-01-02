Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

